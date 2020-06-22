2020 Travelers Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Travelers Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We're seemingly back on the right track after back-to-back top-10 finishes to start the restart. Bryson faded a little on the weekend, and he seemed to have trouble with overpowering Harbour Town. Meanwhile, no one was stopping Webb Simpson. What an absolute stud on Sunday.

Now we're at the Travelers Championship, being played in its regular spot, the week after the US Open.

2020 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

Daniel Berger: DB brought it for a second consecutive week and nearly won again. He has a good record here, and there's no reason to believe he can't keep it going.

Paul Casey: Casey is obviously rusty, as this is his first start back, but he's a total horse for course here.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has consecutive T-15 finishes here, and he shot 60 here as an amateur.

Bryson DeChambeau: No reason to go against Bryson now, and he has some solid finishes at TPC River Highlands.

Webb Simpson: Webb is good everywhere right now, but this is a particularly strong course for him.

Bubba Watson: Bubba is a multi-time winner in this tournament, and he played well at Colonial. Mediocre at Harbour Town. Like him going well again this week.

My pick this week will be Daniel Berger. It's risky to take him banking on a third great week, but I love what he's showed.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks