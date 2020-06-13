How Bryson DeChambeau put on 20 lbs. during quarantine to get even thiccer

In less than a year, Bryson DeChambeau has gained 40 lbs. -- a lot of is muscle.

"I was like 199 to 198, and now I'm 235 to 240," said DeChambeau Wednesday at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge.

How'd he do it? How did DeChambeau add 25 lbs. heading into the 2020 calendar and then another 20 lbs. in the three-month layoff?

DeChambeau did a lot of working out, of course. He's been quite active on social media during the quarantine, showing workout videos in between going on Twitch to stream him playing video games. Workout hard, play hard.

However, to be able to gain muscle and supporting weight, DeChambeau had to eat a lot. That means lots of protein to fuel his training. Now that's he back on the road, though, DeChambeau has to focus on playing golf and competing. Since DeChambeau is playing the first three tournaments of the PGA Tour's return, and he expects to lose 5-10 lbs. in that stretch. So what's he doing to maintain the weight?

Drinking. A lot -- a lot of protein shakes that is. He's drinking 5-6 per day just to maintain his weight.

“I haven’t walked a full 18 since The Players. I’m getting used to it. I’m not too fatigued," DeChambeau said. "I’m ready to go this weekend and I’m fueling myself with at least five, six protein shakes a day just keeping that weight up.”

Bryson to @SiriusXMPGATOUR on playing in TX heat w/added weight: “I haven’t walked a full 18 since The Players. I’m getting used to it. I’m not too fatigued. I’m ready to go this weekend and I’m fueling myself with at least 5,6 protein shakes a day just keeping that weight up.” pic.twitter.com/qlUOFk2Xvg — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) June 12, 2020

However, it doesn't seem like maintaining his weight and muscle gains is DeChambeau's plan. He wants to get stronger, and that could mean bulking up more after going from a medium in 2019 to an extra large this year.

"My ultimate goal is to get as strong as I can, and I don't know what that weight is," he said. "I'm just going to keep proportionally making everything stronger and applying some force and speed to the golf swing to see what it can handle."

The impact of his weight, muscle and speed gains have meant dramatically changing his clubs. He's now delofted almost all of his clubs as he tries to reduce spin with every club in the bag.

"I'm down to 5.5 degrees on the driver," he said. "I'm looking to go get a 3-wood that's around 10 degrees. I'm producing so much spin I have to change the clubs itself. It's crazy."