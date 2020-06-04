2020 Charles Schwab Challenge one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

Welcome back! It's been a long 3 months without PGA Tour golf, and I think we're all happy just to have golf back. It's going to be a big sprint from now through August, all the way to the Tour Championship.

Pre-pandemic, we had honestly been on a weird run this season -- and it got even stranger at the end. I went with two guys ranked in the top 30 in the world and both missed the cut in consecutive weeks. Rickie Fowler tanked in tough weather at Honda, and then Tommy Fleetwood, who held the PGA Tour's current cuts-made record going into Bay Hill, then got smoked in very difficult conditions.

Now we have Colonial this week, and it has its best field ever. The top five in the world are competing and 37 of the top 50 are in play. That's not typically the case. My first thought is to flee toward quality players instead of course horses, as the quality is likely to come through.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

Sungjae Im: Im won the Honda in difficult conditions, and his ballstriking is phenomenal. That doesn't go away with a layoff.

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson has gotten even thiccer in the layoff. Before the shutdown, he was stringing together solid finishes, and I'd expect the same here.

Kevin Kisner: If you want a course horse, this is one of my two tips. Kis is a past winner here, had a great three-year run in the tournament and is getting disrespected at 80-to-1.

Kevin Na: Depends on how much you want to believe in Kevin Na, but he's gone 4th-WIN here the last two years.

My pick this week will be Sungjae Im. I picked him for The Players pre-pandemic, so I'll stick with him here.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks