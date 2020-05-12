Arizona golfer wins tournament using just a putter for 18 holes

Have you ever hit a full golf shot with a putter? It's a crazy sensation. It feels like there's no way that putter head is going to stay glued to the shaft. But if you make great contact, it feels like a great party trick.

Now, imagine playing an entire round -- every shot -- with that same putter.

Now, imagine winning a tournament playing all 18 holes with just a putter.

That's what an Arizona legend did recently in a Golfweek Amateur Tour event. Anthony Griggs is known to play full rounds with just his putter and do very well for himself. The 60-year-old, though, took the one-club challenge to another level in the D Flight at at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz.

Griggs shot an 84, solely using a putter, to win by six shots. Six! One of his playing partners, mesmerized by the experience, took some video of the round.

Griggs is a former military member, and he's an accomplished golfer when he uses all 14 clubs in the bag. However, as Golfweek reports, approximately four years ago Griggs apparently grew bored of the game at some point and switched to playing with just a putter to create a new, exciting challenge for himself. Driving the ball some 200 yards off the tee with the putter, he plays almost all of his golf with just the flat stick.

Even better, Griggs -- rightly -- doesn't use an expensive putter to get the job done. After breaking a Scotty Cameron putter learning his unique trade, Griggs now uses an old Wilson Staff putter he bought for $3.