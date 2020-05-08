Xander Schauffele says the Charles Schwab Challenge will have a major feel

The PGA Tour is poised to return to action in a little more than a month at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The invitational field will be expanded this year from 120 players to 144 players, with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Webb Simpson previously committed to playing.

For his part, Xander Schauffele thinks the first event back is going to be a big, big deal.

Speaking in a Facebook Live session on the "Hyland X Factor Show," Schauffele said, "I think all players are itching to get out and play. I don’t think it really matters when the majors are as long as we can get out and play then.

"The Charles Schwab Challenge is going to feel like a major, even without spectators. I’m assuming it’s going to be a really strong field because all of us just want to get out and play and get back to normal life.”

The first four events on the PGA Tour's return are currently scheduled to unfold without fans. That could well continue throughout the summer. But that doesn't mean the pros are any less excited to get back to their jobs and some semblance of the routine that comes with it.

"I love playing golf, not for the money or anything, so I’ve been itching to go play," said Schauffele, who added he's been binge watching the NBC show "The Blacklist" during quarantine.

"It doesn’t really matter who is around, I just want to get out and play and compete. Certain tournaments it might feel different but the first few months we’ll just be excited to get out there and play.”