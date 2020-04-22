Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady to be part of The Match 2 in May

It's official: There will be a sequel to The Match in May.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who squared off in a one-on-one match in Las Vegas in November 2018, will take on each other again in a match to be aired by TNT in May. In this sequel, they will be joined by all-time NFL greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in some form of a team match.

Many details of this match are still to be determined, including final date, venue, format and teams. Previous reporting places the event in Florida, with Governor Ron DeSantis endorsing his state hosting the event when he declared professional sports productions and events as essential businesses.

The event will formally be called The Match: Champions for Charity, and all of the proceeds will go to coronavirus-related relief efforts, including donations made during the broadcast of the event.

Organizers are working with state and local governments potentially involved to ensure the event and television production would follow CDC guidelines and local standards.

Mickelson won the original match in 2018, winning on the fourth playoff hole -- the third played on a makeshift bonus hole in the event the match went beyond 19 holes to determine a winner.