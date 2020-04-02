CBS, ESPN to air classic Masters final rounds, including 2019, during what was to be Masters Week

With the Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus, there's a big void next week in the golf calendar, when the first men's major of the year was to be played.

For ESPN and CBS, the broadcasters of the Masters, they have a lot of programming to fill, too, that would have been dedicated to the most famous golf tournament on the planet. They've worked with Augusta National to fill that time with some re-broadcasts of great Masters Tournaments from recent memory, including Tiger Woods' 2019 victory.

Beginning April 8, ESPN will air three days of Masters programming.

On Wednesday, ESPN will air the 2018 Par-3 Contest from 1-3 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and then they'll air the final round of Jack Nicklaus' 1986 Masters win at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, ESPN will air the 2012 Masters final round at 2 p.m., with the 1997 Masters final round, featuring Tiger Woods' first Masters win, coming on at 7:30 p.m.

Their schedule will wrap up on Friday with a re-air of the 2013 Masters final round, won by Adam Scott in a playoff over Angel Cabrera, at noon and a re-air of the 2005 Masters final round, won by Tiger Woods over Chris DiMarco in a playoff, at 7 p.m.

CBS will then take over on the weekend. On Saturday, CBS will air the 1975 Masters film from 1:30-2:30 p.m., with a showdown featuring Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf. At 2:30 p.m., the Eye will air the final round of the 2004 Masters, which was Phil Mickelson's first green jacket and first major win.

On Sunday at 12:30 p.m., CBS will air the final round of the 2019 Masters, featuring Tiger Woods' 15th major victory.