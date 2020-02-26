If the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are cancelled, here’s how golf should handle the open week

There's a very real possibility the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be cancelled.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, who is the former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, told the Associated Press on Feb. 25 that the summer games in Japan are in serious jeopardy if the spread of coronavirus can't be stymied. Pound suggested a late May deadline to determine the fate of the games.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’” Pound said in an interview with the Associated Press.

With all that goes into the Olympics, a decision that the Tokyo games could not go on as originally planned would mean “probably looking at a cancellation.”

Sportsbooks are considering this a real possibility, taking wagers on cancellation with the cancellation as the favorite. This could happen.

If the 2020 Olympics are cancelled, then both the golf world suddenly has an open date in the prime of the summer. That date can't go unfilled.

What's Plan B?

