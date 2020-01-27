2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Farmers Insurance Open was a fascinating watch on Sunday, in particular as Marc Leishman shot a 65 by hitting just three fairways on one of the longest golf courses on the PGA Tour. He picked up his fifth PGA Tour win, holding off Jon Rahm. Tiger looked good for much of the week, but his putter betrayed him on Sunday on the South Course.

Now we move to TPC Scottsdale, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the biggest party of the year. It's a very solid field, with Rahm being the headliner along with Justin Thomas. Rickie Fowler is defending champion, and Viktor Hovland could be a big draw, too.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is the best player on the planet at the moment. (Rory McIlroy is best in the last year.) He came up a shot shy at Torrey, and he has been in the top 11 here the last two years.

2. Rickie Fowler: Fowler is defending champion, coming off an MC at Torrey. (Discount that; Fowler plays as a sponsor make-good.) Great record here, and the crowds love him.

3. Justin Thomas: Thomas already has two wins on the season. Yes, he MC'd in weird weather in his last start. But he also finished third here last year.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki is the other huge horse-for-course play this week. He enjoyed a tremendous end to 2019 and a decent start to 2020.

5. Sungjae Im: Im is so solid that he feels like a must-pick every week. He just doesn't make a ton of mistakes. When the putts fall, he's going to win a ton.

6. Webb Simpson: Probably should be higher. Runner-up and third in his last two official PGA Tour starts. Horse for course. But limited action is a little scary.

7. Tony Finau: Finau has played brilliant golf in his last two starts. He's the anti-horse-for-course pick here. He's a hot hand right now.

8. Gary Woodland: Woodland MC'd in his last start, and that's fine. He won here in 2018 and was T-7 in his defense last year. Great fall.

9. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is just so good. His ball striking is pure, and that's going to put him in position to win a lot.

10. Xander Schauffele: Xander was a playoff loser at Kapalua, and then he missed the cut at Torrey. T-10 last year. Hard to predict, but tough to ignore.

