How to get the most out of your demo day

Golfers are constantly trying to improve, and will often try anything from new clubs and training aids to lessons and fitness regimens. Demo days—where equipment reps go around to different courses with equipment for players to try—are an easy way to potentially make improvements to your game. Here are some tips for getting the most out of the equipment trial process.

Don't be afraid to try something new

Many brands have multiple lines of clubs designed to cater to different styles of players. These ranges of clubs can often have stigmas associated with them. Everyone wants to play the clubs they see week-to-week on Tour, but the reality is that those clubs often aren't the best fit for most golfers. It's natural to grab something that looks like what you're already playing, but there might be something else that fits your game better.

Does your set still have a 3 iron? The lower and further back CG might give you the increased launch you need to start holding the green on par-5s. Playing a set of old blades? You'd be shocked with the amount of forgiveness packed into modern game-improvement irons.

Don't forget about the shaft

Finding the right head is important, but the correct shaft is equally as important to ensure the club performs properly. You don't have to dive too much into the technical side of things to find the right shaft, simply focusing on shaft weight and flex can make a big difference. Most brands now offer several stock shaft offerings that try to appeal to every level of player.

The demo matrix usually has lots of different shafts and you can work with the rep to get dialed in and find the best combination for your game. Different shafts will promote different launch and spin characteristics to help give you the optimal ball flight. It's not quite a full-on custom fitting session, but you can work with someone to get you in the right direction.

It's not all about distance

Modern golfers are obsessed with distance. But for a lot of players, it's about making the distance work best for your game. Chances are, a new club isn't going to add 30 yards to your drives overnight, but a different club might tighten your dispersion significantly if it's a better fit for you. Better launch characteristics will improve your shots even if they don't add any extra yardage.

As the Srixon rep put it at a demo day I recently attended "Distance doesn't help you get the ball in the hole, but hitting it straight will."