Brooks Koepka to face Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka would face off in the latest iteration of The Match on November 26 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It will be the first 1-on-1 match since the original one between Tiger and Phil.

The Match, a made-for-TV event, originally began as a heavyweight battle between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Since the first match in 2018, the event has expanded to include other Tour players as well as legends from other sports.

Golf.com reported that DeChambeau and Koepka will each wear mics throughout the round, which will last just 12 holes. DeChambeau and Koepka are ranked seventh and ninth in the world respectively and have been in a feud that originally began in 2019 when Koepka called out DeChambeau for slow play.

The feud made headlines for most of last season, but DeChambeau and Koepka seem to be warming up to each other. The two reportedly put aside their differences at the Ryder Cup and even asked captain Steve Stricker if they could be paired together.

DeChambeau and Koepka hugged it out following the press conference after the US blew out Europe at Whistling Straits last month.