PGA Tour players react on Twitter to “Brooksy” rule change

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the Tour would have fans kicked out if they called Bryson DeChambeau "Brooksy" during rounds. That could be tough to enforce, but commissioner Jay Monahan believes he has a solution.

“We have to be intentional about our expectations for fan behavior and I believe our fan code of conduct does that,” he said. “By coming to a PGA Tour event, you’re expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive, or harassing behavior. Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, nor will any harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff, or other spectators. Fans who breach our code of conduct are subject to expulsion from the tournament and loss of their credential or ticket.”

Monahan laid it out in a legal manner and clearly wasn't joking, but that didn't stop players from laughing at the news on Twitter.

Ian Poulter chimed in with a funny photo.

Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood went back and forth about the names they've been called on Tour.

If everyone who calls me @BeefGolf gets kicked out there will be no fans left!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/h2h8gn6RCL — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 31, 2021

James Hahn also easily gets confused for other players.

It’s official. Calling Bryson anything but his real name will get you thrown out of a golf tournament. So if any one of you call me Kevin Na, Danny Lee or Sang Moon Bae, we’re gonna have some problems. 💪🏼 — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) August 31, 2021

You know Max Homa and Joel Dahmen couldn't sit this one out.