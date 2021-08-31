PGA Tour players react on Twitter to "Brooksy" rule change
08/31/2021 at 5:22 pm
Peter Santo
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 27: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)


The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the Tour would have fans kicked out if they called Bryson DeChambeau "Brooksy" during rounds. That could be tough to enforce, but commissioner Jay Monahan believes he has a solution.

“We have to be intentional about our expectations for fan behavior and I believe our fan code of conduct does that,” he said. “By coming to a PGA Tour event, you’re expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive, or harassing behavior. Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, nor will any harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff, or other spectators. Fans who breach our code of conduct are subject to expulsion from the tournament and loss of their credential or ticket.”

Monahan laid it out in a legal manner and clearly wasn't joking, but that didn't stop players from laughing at the news on Twitter.

Ian Poulter chimed in with a funny photo.

Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood went back and forth about the names they've been called on Tour.

James Hahn also easily gets confused for other players.

You know Max Homa and Joel Dahmen couldn't sit this one out.

Peter Santo

Peter Santo

Peter Santo is a golf writer and a graduate of Emerson College. He previously covered all sports for The Boston Globe, Associated Press, and The Washington Times.

When not writing about or playing golf, he can often be found listening to or creating country music.

He can be reached by email at petersanto1129@gmail.com

Follow him on Twitter @_PeterSanto