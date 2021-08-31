Patrick Reed to return for Tour Championship

After missing the first two playoff events due to double pneumonia, Patrick Reed will return at this week's Tour Championship. The 2018 Masters champion snuck into the Tour Championship on the number, grabbing the 30th and final spot despite not playing at Liberty National or Caves Valley.

Reed will begin the week 10 shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay, making it highly unlikely that he would win the FedEx Cup this weekend. This week's event will be more of an audition for US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who will make his captain's picks after the Tour Championship.

Reed was dubbed Captain America for his previous performance in Ryder Cups. He has a 7-3-2 all-time record in Ryder Cups, including 3-0 in singles. If he is not selected for the team, it will be the first Ryder Cup he misses since 2012.

On a completely unrelated note, I would not have thought that Patrick Reed drank Starbucks berry refreshers. I thought only I liked those.