Kevin Na has provided plenty of entertainment at the John Deere Classic Friday. After dropping his club in disgust and still making birdie at the 5th hole, Na turned his putter around and drained another birdie putt with the toe of his putter a hole later.

The birdie moved Na to 10 under for the week, two shots back of leader Sebastian Munoz.