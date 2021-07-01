Brooks Koepka calls out Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter after split with caddie
07/01/2021 at 2:03 pm
Peter Santo
Credit: Getty Images


The Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is the gift that keeps on giving to the golf world. DeChambeau told ESPN's Michael Collins Thursday that he and caddie Tim Tucker are taking a break.

Brooks Koepka wasted no time taking advantage of the breaking news. Koepka's tweet was supportive for his caddie Ricky Elliott but clearly had subtext that the post was really about DeChambeau.

Koepka even created a new holiday—caddie appreciation day.

DeChambeau did not specify how long his break with Tucker will last. Cobra Golf Tour Operations Manager Ben Schomin will be on the bag for DeChambeau at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, but DeChambeau didn't say who his permanent caddie will be in Tucker's absence.

This isn't the first time DeChambeau and Tucker have had issues, as Tucker left his position in 2017 before reuniting with DeChambeau in 2018. DeChambeau has yet to play his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

