DeChambeau’s looking to improve his wedge game as he defends title

PGA Tour players are always looking for ways to improve, since one tiny improvement in any area can influence the outcome of the day, the week or the season. Bryson DeChambeau has taken that mentality to new heights this season.

DeChambeau bulked up to become the longest hitter on Tour and his work paid off when he overpowered Winged Foot to win the 2020 US Open. The man who has been dubbed the “mad scientist” of golf is certainly on to something with his experiment.

DeChambeau continues to double down on his mentality, saying he’s still looking to find ways to hit the ball farther. But DeChambeau is now embracing a new challenge—combining his extreme length with better control of his wedges. Because he is hitting it so far off the tee, DeChambeau must hit more wedges than any other player on Tour, so he could be unstoppable if he can dial them in.

“There's still a massive advantage to (hitting the ball further) if you can do it right build the right equipment, but then combining that with controlling the wedges. I think that's something that's very difficult to do that not many people can do. I still struggle with it at times,” DeChambeau said. “I realize that that's a part of it and nobody's in this threshold, this area, trying to control wedges, trying to control putting, trying to control how you're hitting it and I look forward to the challenge.”

DeChambeau has plenty of room for improvement in his short game, as he ranks just 109th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. DeChambeau is also 209th in proximity from 75-100 yards with an average of just more than 23 feet. DeChambeau’s wedge range extends to over 150 yards because of his length, and he is in the middle of the pack from 150-175 yards with a proximity of 27.2 feet, good for 68th on Tour.

DeChambeau returns to Detroit this week as the defending champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. While it was far from DeChambeau’s most prestigious title, the win gave him increased confidence the rest of the season. That win convinced DeChambeau his method was working and put the golf world on notice, culminating with his win at Winged foot.

“it was very important. It was a milestone to show everybody that this is a different way that I can do it and still win, so I was proud of that,” DeChambeau said. “I used it pretty well throughout the year. I won the U.S. Open, won Arnold Palmer and came close a few other times. Not everything being on my A-game allowed me not to win. Hopefully I can have that that week.”