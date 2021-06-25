WATCH: Bubba Watson's driver head flies off during swing
06/25/2021 at 10:38 am
Bubba Watson has always been known for his length and extreme shot shape. Shot shaping took a whole new meaning Friday as Watson's driver head flew off immediately after impact on the second hole at TPC River Highlands.

The drive was certainly unconventional, but it carried 265 yards with Watson's typical extreme fade and hit the fairway on the 350 yard par 4. The hole is playing as the seventh easiest so far this week and Watson took advantage, making a birdie to move into a tie for second at 6-under.

 

