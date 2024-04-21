Jasmine Koo hits impossible shot off a floating platform in a water hazard at The Chevron Championship

Jasmine Koo finished tied as the low amateur at the 2024 Chevron Championship in small part thanks to an incredible shot she couldn't replicate if she tried.

Playing the par-5 18th hole at host The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, Koo was trying to get home to the green in two shots and potentially end the tournament with an eagle. However, Koo didn't hit her shot well enough to clear the massive water hazard guarding the putting surface. In fact, the ball was going to come up well short and drop right into the water -- until an act of providence.

Perhaps a first-ever case of hydrostopping at The Chevron pic.twitter.com/a7YkpEnVN4 — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 21, 2024

Koo's ball hit off of a platform in the water hazard promoting the tournament's title sponsor, Chevron, and bounded off that platform, over the water and back onto dry land. Ultimately, the ball rolled out just beyond the green.

Even better, Koo wound up getting up-and-down for a closing birdie 4 to secure a share of low amateur honors with Lottie Woad, recent winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

"So I was super in between clubs, so I decided to go with a 5-wood, and I chunked it because the ball was above my feet," she explained, "and I can show you guys, that's the mark it made from hitting the logo that was in the middle of the water and then it bounced on to the fringe, and I made an up-and-down for birdie. Yeah, that was really exciting."

Koo showed the logo imprint left on her ball from the impact.

While Koo will finish well back of the winner, she walked away from this experience more than encouraged about her chances of finding her way to the LPGA Tour someday as a pro.

"I'm going to college this fall, so I'm just going to take it step by step and kind of just know," she said. "Yeah, I think I'm good enough to get here one day."