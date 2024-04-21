2024 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 The Chevron Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 The Chevron Championship prize money payout is from the $7.9 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Chevron Championship prize pool is at $1,185,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $733,210. The The Chevron Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $15,859.

The Chevron Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul, Hae Ran Ryu, Brooke Henderson and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week. Lottie Woad and Jasmine Koo are the two amateurs who made the cut and will not be paid this week for their finish.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Chevron Championship from the correct 2024 The Chevron Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being the first major of the season and featuring elevated points.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 The Chevron Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,185,000
2 $733,210
3 $531,891
4 $411,459
5 $331,182
6 $270,965
7 $226,807
8 $198,710
9 $178,639
10 $162,577
11 $150,533
12 $140,498
13 $131,664
14 $123,637
15 $116,410
16 $109,991
17 $104,375
18 $99,554
19 $95,540
20 $92,326
21 $89,121
22 $85,902
23 $82,697
24 $79,483
25 $76,675
26 $73,867
27 $71,050
28 $68,242
29 $65,435
30 $63,024
31 $60,613
32 $58,207
33 $55,797
34 $53,386
35 $51,386
36 $49,373
37 $47,373
38 $45,360
39 $43,351
40 $41,748
41 $40,146
42 $38,538
43 $36,927
44 $35,324
45 $34,119
46 $32,918
47 $31,713
48 $30,508
49 $29,302
50 $28,097
51 $27,298
52 $26,494
53 $25,686
54 $24,892
55 $24,084
56 $23,280
57 $22,481
58 $21,678
59 $20,879
60 $20,071
61 $19,673
62 $19,267
63 $18,865
64 $18,468
65 $18,062
66 $17,664
67 $17,263
68 $16,856
69 $16,459
70 $16,057
71 $15,859

