2024 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Korda won her second-career major title this week and won her record-tying fifth-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the first LPGA Tour major of tyear at 13-under 275.

Maja Stark finished in solo second place on 11-under total, while Lauren Coughlin and Brooke Henderson finished tied for third place on 10 under par.

Korda won the $1,185,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the ninnth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 13th time and becoming the first player since 2004 to win five consecutive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament in the first major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California.

2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details