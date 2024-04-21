2024 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Korda won her second-career major title this week and won her record-tying fifth-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the first LPGA Tour major of tyear at 13-under 275.
Maja Stark finished in solo second place on 11-under total, while Lauren Coughlin and Brooke Henderson finished tied for third place on 10 under par.
Korda won the $1,185,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.
The Chevron Championship recap notes
Korda picks up the win in the ninnth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 13th time and becoming the first player since 2004 to win five consecutive LPGA Tour events.
By winning the event, Korda earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament in the first major championship of the season.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California.
2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-13
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|$1,185,000
|2
|Maja Stark
|-11
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|$733,210
|T3
|Lauren Coughlin
|-10
|66
|73
|71
|68
|278
|$471,675
|T3
|Brooke Henderson
|-10
|71
|71
|64
|72
|278
|$471,675
|5
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-9
|72
|66
|67
|74
|279
|$331,182
|6
|Carlota Ciganda
|-8
|75
|67
|68
|70
|280
|$270,965
|7
|Esther Henseleit
|-7
|72
|72
|67
|70
|281
|$226,807
|8
|Jin Hee Im
|-6
|69
|67
|72
|74
|282
|$198,710
|
|T9
|A Lim Kim
|-5
|72
|70
|70
|71
|283
|$163,917
|T9
|Yealimi Noh
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|$163,917
|T9
|Minami Katsu
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|74
|283
|$163,917
|12
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-4
|69
|67
|72
|76
|284
|$140,498
|T13
|Jasmine Koo (a)
|-3
|74
|70
|70
|71
|285
|$0
|T13
|Xiyu Lin
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|72
|285
|$123,904
|T13
|Weiwei Zhang
|-3
|72
|67
|72
|74
|285
|$123,904
|T13
|Nasa Hataoka
|-3
|71
|71
|68
|75
|285
|$123,904
|
|T17
|Miyu Yamashita
|-2
|72
|72
|71
|71
|286
|$98,484
|T17
|Linn Grant
|-2
|75
|71
|68
|72
|286
|$98,484
|T17
|Anna Nordqvist
|-2
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|$98,484
|T17
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-2
|74
|72
|66
|74
|286
|$98,484
|T17
|Andrea Lee
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|74
|286
|$98,484
|T17
|Lydia Ko
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|75
|286
|$98,484
|T23
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-1
|72
|73
|71
|71
|287
|$78,279
|T23
|Ruoning Yin
|-1
|74
|72
|69
|72
|287
|$78,279
|
|T23
|Charley Hull
|-1
|74
|71
|70
|72
|287
|$78,279
|T23
|Georgia Hall
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$78,279
|T23
|Isabella Fierro
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|72
|287
|$78,279
|T23
|Lottie Woad (a)
|-1
|71
|69
|73
|74
|287
|$0
|T23
|Jiyai Shin
|-1
|72
|73
|66
|76
|287
|$78,279
|T30
|Akie Iwai
|E
|71
|75
|71
|71
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Ally Ewing
|E
|74
|69
|74
|71
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Brittany Lincicome
|E
|72
|71
|73
|72
|288
|$57,284
|
|T30
|Stephanie Meadow
|E
|71
|72
|73
|72
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Sei Young Kim
|E
|72
|72
|71
|73
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Yuka Saso
|E
|72
|72
|70
|74
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Madelene Sagstrom
|E
|71
|73
|69
|75
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Narin An
|E
|73
|70
|69
|76
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Auston Kim
|E
|72
|69
|71
|76
|288
|$57,284
|T30
|Marina Alex
|E
|68
|73
|71
|76
|288
|$57,284
|T40
|Caroline Masson
|1
|72
|73
|73
|71
|289
|$41,012
|
|T40
|Olivia Cowan
|1
|71
|75
|71
|72
|289
|$41,012
|T40
|Peiyun Chien
|1
|73
|70
|73
|73
|289
|$41,012
|T40
|Shinsil Bang
|1
|74
|65
|76
|74
|289
|$41,012
|T40
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|1
|72
|69
|73
|75
|289
|$41,012
|T40
|Gabriela Ruffels
|1
|69
|73
|70
|77
|289
|$41,012
|T46
|Mone Inami
|2
|74
|72
|73
|71
|290
|$33,519
|T46
|Hye-Jin Choi
|2
|73
|72
|72
|73
|290
|$33,519
|T46
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|2
|71
|71
|75
|73
|290
|$33,519
|T46
|Amy Yang
|2
|73
|70
|72
|75
|290
|$33,519
|T50
|Ayaka Furue
|3
|71
|71
|75
|74
|291
|$28,801
|T50
|Hinako Shibuno
|3
|76
|69
|71
|75
|291
|$28,801
|T50
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|3
|72
|73
|70
|76
|291
|$28,801
|T50
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|3
|70
|70
|72
|79
|291
|$28,801
|T54
|Paula Reto
|4
|76
|68
|77
|71
|292
|$25,691
|T54
|Robyn Choi
|4
|73
|73
|69
|77
|292
|$25,691
|T54
|Gemma Dryburgh
|4
|74
|68
|70
|80
|292
|$25,691
|T57
|Jenny Shin
|5
|70
|76
|73
|74
|293
|$23,282
|T57
|Xiaowen Yin
|5
|74
|71
|71
|77
|293
|$23,282
|T57
|Allisen Corpuz
|5
|72
|71
|73
|77
|293
|$23,282
|T60
|Alexa Pano
|6
|72
|74
|70
|78
|294
|$21,278
|T60
|Lindy Duncan
|6
|70
|71
|75
|78
|294
|$21,278
|T62
|Kristen Gillman
|7
|70
|73
|77
|75
|295
|$19,269
|T62
|Aditi Ashok
|7
|75
|71
|73
|76
|295
|$19,269
|T62
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|7
|74
|72
|73
|76
|295
|$19,269
|T62
|Cheyenne Knight
|7
|73
|73
|72
|77
|295
|$19,269
|T62
|Hee Young Park
|7
|73
|70
|74
|78
|295
|$19,269
|T67
|Yuna Nishimura
|8
|74
|72
|74
|76
|296
|$17,863
|T67
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|8
|75
|70
|71
|80
|296
|$17,863
|69
|Ryann O'Toole
|9
|72
|73
|75
|77
|297
|$17,263
|T70
|Caroline Inglis
|10
|71
|74
|73
|80
|298
|$16,658
|T70
|Sarah Kemp
|10
|70
|73
|75
|80
|298
|$16,658
|T72
|Mi Hyang Lee
|11
|71
|73
|78
|77
|299
|$15,958
|T72
|Karis Davidson
|11
|72
|74
|74
|79
|299
|$15,958