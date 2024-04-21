2024 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Korda won her second-career major title this week and won her record-tying fifth-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a two-shot win in the first LPGA Tour major of tyear at 13-under 275.

Maja Stark finished in solo second place on 11-under total, while Lauren Coughlin and Brooke Henderson finished tied for third place on 10 under par.

Korda won the $1,185,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the ninnth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 13th time and becoming the first player since 2004 to win five consecutive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament in the first major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles, California.

2024 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -13 68 69 69 69 275 $1,185,000
2 Maja Stark -11 70 69 69 69 277 $733,210
T3 Lauren Coughlin -10 66 73 71 68 278 $471,675
T3 Brooke Henderson -10 71 71 64 72 278 $471,675
5 Hae Ran Ryu -9 72 66 67 74 279 $331,182
6 Carlota Ciganda -8 75 67 68 70 280 $270,965
7 Esther Henseleit -7 72 72 67 70 281 $226,807
8 Jin Hee Im -6 69 67 72 74 282 $198,710
T9 A Lim Kim -5 72 70 70 71 283 $163,917
T9 Yealimi Noh -5 71 69 71 72 283 $163,917
T9 Minami Katsu -5 68 71 70 74 283 $163,917
12 Atthaya Thitikul -4 69 67 72 76 284 $140,498
T13 Jasmine Koo (a) -3 74 70 70 71 285 $0
T13 Xiyu Lin -3 69 71 73 72 285 $123,904
T13 Weiwei Zhang -3 72 67 72 74 285 $123,904
T13 Nasa Hataoka -3 71 71 68 75 285 $123,904
T17 Miyu Yamashita -2 72 72 71 71 286 $98,484
T17 Linn Grant -2 75 71 68 72 286 $98,484
T17 Anna Nordqvist -2 70 70 73 73 286 $98,484
T17 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -2 74 72 66 74 286 $98,484
T17 Andrea Lee -2 71 69 72 74 286 $98,484
T17 Lydia Ko -2 69 71 71 75 286 $98,484
T23 Jennifer Kupcho -1 72 73 71 71 287 $78,279
T23 Ruoning Yin -1 74 72 69 72 287 $78,279
T23 Charley Hull -1 74 71 70 72 287 $78,279
T23 Georgia Hall -1 70 73 72 72 287 $78,279
T23 Isabella Fierro -1 72 70 73 72 287 $78,279
T23 Lottie Woad (a) -1 71 69 73 74 287 $0
T23 Jiyai Shin -1 72 73 66 76 287 $78,279
T30 Akie Iwai E 71 75 71 71 288 $57,284
T30 Ally Ewing E 74 69 74 71 288 $57,284
T30 Brittany Lincicome E 72 71 73 72 288 $57,284
T30 Stephanie Meadow E 71 72 73 72 288 $57,284
T30 Sei Young Kim E 72 72 71 73 288 $57,284
T30 Yuka Saso E 72 72 70 74 288 $57,284
T30 Madelene Sagstrom E 71 73 69 75 288 $57,284
T30 Narin An E 73 70 69 76 288 $57,284
T30 Auston Kim E 72 69 71 76 288 $57,284
T30 Marina Alex E 68 73 71 76 288 $57,284
T40 Caroline Masson 1 72 73 73 71 289 $41,012
T40 Olivia Cowan 1 71 75 71 72 289 $41,012
T40 Peiyun Chien 1 73 70 73 73 289 $41,012
T40 Shinsil Bang 1 74 65 76 74 289 $41,012
T40 Stephanie Kyriacou 1 72 69 73 75 289 $41,012
T40 Gabriela Ruffels 1 69 73 70 77 289 $41,012
T46 Mone Inami 2 74 72 73 71 290 $33,519
T46 Hye-Jin Choi 2 73 72 72 73 290 $33,519
T46 Chanettee Wannasaen 2 71 71 75 73 290 $33,519
T46 Amy Yang 2 73 70 72 75 290 $33,519
T50 Ayaka Furue 3 71 71 75 74 291 $28,801
T50 Hinako Shibuno 3 76 69 71 75 291 $28,801
T50 Wei-Ling Hsu 3 72 73 70 76 291 $28,801
T50 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3 70 70 72 79 291 $28,801
T54 Paula Reto 4 76 68 77 71 292 $25,691
T54 Robyn Choi 4 73 73 69 77 292 $25,691
T54 Gemma Dryburgh 4 74 68 70 80 292 $25,691
T57 Jenny Shin 5 70 76 73 74 293 $23,282
T57 Xiaowen Yin 5 74 71 71 77 293 $23,282
T57 Allisen Corpuz 5 72 71 73 77 293 $23,282
T60 Alexa Pano 6 72 74 70 78 294 $21,278
T60 Lindy Duncan 6 70 71 75 78 294 $21,278
T62 Kristen Gillman 7 70 73 77 75 295 $19,269
T62 Aditi Ashok 7 75 71 73 76 295 $19,269
T62 Moriya Jutanugarn 7 74 72 73 76 295 $19,269
T62 Cheyenne Knight 7 73 73 72 77 295 $19,269
T62 Hee Young Park 7 73 70 74 78 295 $19,269
T67 Yuna Nishimura 8 74 72 74 76 296 $17,863
T67 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 8 75 70 71 80 296 $17,863
69 Ryann O'Toole 9 72 73 75 77 297 $17,263
T70 Caroline Inglis 10 71 74 73 80 298 $16,658
T70 Sarah Kemp 10 70 73 75 80 298 $16,658
T72 Mi Hyang Lee 11 71 73 78 77 299 $15,958
T72 Karis Davidson 11 72 74 74 79 299 $15,958

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

