2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field: A look at the LPGA Tour players and their rankings

The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this major championship event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., from April 25-28, 2024.

The JM Eagle LA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th event of the season. The LPGA Tour returns to Los Angeles for the second time this season, with a fan and player favorite host course.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in City of Angels and playing an event with the biggest non-major, non-Tour Championship purse.

We do not yet have two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that 18-hole tournament still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Benedetta Moresco and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3.75 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Carlota Ciganda Jenny Coleman Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Paula Creamer Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Ayaka Furue Isi Gabsa Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Yu-Sang Hou Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minji Kang Haeji Kang Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim In Kyung Kim Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Yan Liu Mary Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yealimi Noh Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Sophia Popov Mel Reid Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Lizette Salas Sarah Schmelzel Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Kelly Tan Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Ana Pelaez Trivino Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Jing Yan Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field