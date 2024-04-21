2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field: A look at the LPGA Tour players and their rankings
April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this major championship event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., from April 25-28, 2024.

The JM Eagle LA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th event of the season. The LPGA Tour returns to Los Angeles for the second time this season, with a fan and player favorite host course.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in City of Angels and playing an event with the biggest non-major, non-Tour Championship purse.

We do not yet have two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that 18-hole tournament still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Benedetta Moresco and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3.75 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Paula Creamer
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Ayaka Furue
Isi Gabsa
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
In Kyung Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Nelly Korda
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Mary Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yealimi Noh
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Lizette Salas
Sarah Schmelzel
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Minjee Lee
6 Jin Young Ko
7 Charley Hull
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
11 Xiyu Lin
13 Megan Khang
14 Alison Lee
15 Amy Yang
16 Hannah Green
17 Allisen Corpuz
18 Nasa Hataoka
19 Jiyai Shin
20 Angel Yin
21 Rose Zhang
22 Ayaka Furue
24 Patty Tavatanakit
28 Georgia Hall
29 Ashleigh Buhai
30 Carlota Ciganda
31 Ally Ewing
33 Haeran Ryu
34 Sei Young Kim
36 Hye Jin Choi
37 Chanettee Wannasaen
40 Andrea Lee
43 Aditi Ashok
45 Mao Saigo
46 Maja Stark
47 Gaby Lopez
49 Jin Hee Im

