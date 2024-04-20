2024 Saudi Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

2024 Saudi Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

April 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of John Catlin MACAU, CHINA: John Catlin of the USA celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th green and a score of 59 during Round Three on Saturday March 16, 2024, at the International Series Macau, presented by Wynn, at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The US$2 million Asian Tour event is staged from March 14-17, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.
The 2024 Saudi Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Saudi Open field is headed by John Catlin, Peter Uihlein, David Puig and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

The 144-player field is the fifth event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the latest event of the 2024 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What else is on the line: points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 8.4 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $110,000
3 $63,000
4 $50,000
5 $41,000
6 $33,300
7 $28,500
8 $24,500
9 $21,400
10 $19,100
11 $17,450
12 $16,250
13 $15,150
14 $14,450
15 $13,850
16 $13,250
17 $12,650
18 $12,050
19 $11,550
20 $11,150
21 $10,900
22 $10,600
23 $10,300
24 $10,000
25 $9,700
26 $9,400
27 $9,100
28 $8,800
29 $8,500
30 $8,200
31 $8,100
32 $7,800
33 $7,600
34 $7,400
35 $7,200
36 $7,000
37 $6,800
38 $6,600
39 $6,400
40 $6,200
41 $6,050
42 $5,850
43 $5,650
44 $5,450
45 $5,350
46 $5,300
47 $5,100
48 $4,900
49 $4,700
50 $4,500
51 $4,300
52 $4,100
53 $3,900
54 $3,800
55 $3,700
56 $3,600
57 $3,500
58 $3,400
59 $3,300
60 $3,200
61 $3,100
62 $3,000
63 $2,900
64 $2,800
65 $2,700

