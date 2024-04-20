2024 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
April 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of John Catlin MACAU, CHINA: John Catlin of the USA celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th green and a score of 59 during Round Three on Saturday March 16, 2024, at the International Series Macau, presented by Wynn, at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The US$2 million Asian Tour event is staged from March 14-17, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.
The 2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Catlin earned the win to take the fifth event of the year, earning his second consecutive win on the circuit with a wire-to-wire victory. The American wound up winning by seven shots on 24-under 260 after opening with 65 to take the Day 1 lead and never lose it.

Wade Ormsby was the second-place finisher this week on 17-under total.

Peter Uihlein and Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished tied for third place, two shots behind Ormsby.

Catlin won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Saudi Open recap notes

Catlin earned 8.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in South Korea.

2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Catlin -24 65 67 62 66 260 $180,000
2 Wade Ormsby -17 66 69 68 64 267 $110,000
T3 Peter Uihlein -15 70 70 66 63 269 $56,500
T3 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 68 67 67 67 269 $56,500
5 David Puig -14 67 67 69 67 270 $41,000
T6 Jose Toledo -12 70 69 67 66 272 $30,900
T6 Panuphol Pittayarat -12 69 69 66 68 272 $30,900
T8 Bjorn Hellgren -10 69 69 69 67 274 $22,950
T8 Scott Hend -10 66 67 70 71 274 $22,950
T10 Poosit Supupramai -9 68 71 70 66 275 $16,988
T10 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -9 72 68 68 67 275 $16,988
T10 Dodge Kemmer -9 71 69 67 68 275 $16,988
T10 Jaco Ahlers -9 74 67 65 69 275 $16,988
T14 Maverick Antcliff -8 67 73 72 64 276 $13,850
T14 Ajeetesh Sandhu -8 76 65 69 66 276 $13,850
T14 Kristoffer Broberg -8 73 65 67 71 276 $13,850
T17 Denwit Boriboonsub -7 70 68 76 63 277 $10,673
T17 Andy Ogletree -7 72 70 69 66 277 $10,673
T17 Sadom Kaewkanjana -7 75 67 68 67 277 $10,673
T17 Tatsunori Shogenji -7 66 70 73 68 277 $10,673
T17 Gunn Charoenkul -7 72 65 72 68 277 $10,673
T17 Sarit Suwannarut -7 69 70 70 68 277 $10,673
T17 Siddikur Rahman -7 74 66 69 68 277 $10,673
T17 Charlie Lindh -7 69 68 70 70 277 $10,673
T17 Aaron Wilkin -7 73 64 70 70 277 $10,673
T17 Austen Truslow -7 73 67 66 71 277 $10,673
T17 Li Haotong -7 68 65 70 74 277 $10,673
T28 Carlos Pigem -6 73 67 72 66 278 $8,280
T28 Rattanon Wannasrichan -6 71 71 69 67 278 $8,280
T28 Jordan Zunic -6 72 67 71 68 278 $8,280
T28 Harrison Crowe -6 68 71 70 69 278 $8,280
T28 Steve Lewton -6 70 64 73 71 278 $8,280
T33 Settee Prakongvech -5 70 70 69 70 279 $7,400
T33 Prom Meesawat -5 68 67 73 71 279 $7,400
T33 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -5 70 68 70 71 279 Amateur
T33 Jared Du Toit -5 73 67 67 72 279 $7,400
T37 Shiv Kapur -4 72 69 72 67 280 $6,800
T37 Jack Thompson -4 71 70 67 72 280 $6,800
T37 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -4 68 67 69 76 280 $6,800
T40 Mathias Johansson -3 70 66 76 69 281 $6,217
T40 Natipong Srithong -3 71 69 71 70 281 $6,217
T40 Trevor Simsby -3 72 70 69 70 281 $6,217
T43 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 71 68 74 69 282 $5,450
T43 Eugenio Chacarra -2 71 69 73 69 282 $5,450
T43 Henrik Stenson -2 69 72 72 69 282 $5,450
T43 Michael Maguire -2 72 69 71 70 282 $5,450
T43 Varun Chopra -2 70 69 72 71 282 $5,450
T43 Travis Smyth -2 70 72 69 71 282 $5,450
T49 Ian Snyman -1 72 70 73 68 283 $4,238
T49 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -1 68 68 77 70 283 $4,238
T49 Danthai Boonma -1 67 74 72 70 283 $4,238
T49 Chang Wei-lun -1 70 69 73 71 283 $4,238
T49 Neil Schietekat -1 70 71 71 71 283 $4,238
T49 Gaganjeet Bhullar -1 70 72 70 71 283 $4,238
T49 Miguel Carballo -1 70 68 73 72 283 $4,238
T49 Robin Williams -1 69 69 72 73 283 $4,238
T57 Jeunghun Wang E 71 70 73 70 284 $3,550
T57 Justin Harding E 71 71 72 70 284 $3,550
59 Suteepat Prateeptienchai 1 72 68 73 72 285 $3,400
T60 Ayoub Lguirati 2 70 71 73 72 286 $3,250
T60 Justin Quiban 2 66 70 75 75 286 $3,250
T62 Sam Brazel 3 70 72 73 72 287 $3,050
T62 Lee Chieh-po 3 70 70 73 74 287 $3,050
64 Nitithorn Thippong 4 73 69 72 74 288 $2,900
65 Angelo Que 5 72 67 75 75 289 $2,800
66 Othman Raouzi 8 72 70 74 76 292 $2,700

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.