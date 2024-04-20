2024 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Catlin earned the win to take the fifth event of the year, earning his second consecutive win on the circuit with a wire-to-wire victory. The American wound up winning by seven shots on 24-under 260 after opening with 65 to take the Day 1 lead and never lose it.

Wade Ormsby was the second-place finisher this week on 17-under total.

Peter Uihlein and Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished tied for third place, two shots behind Ormsby.

Catlin won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Saudi Open recap notes

Catlin earned 8.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in South Korea.

2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

