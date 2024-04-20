2024 Saudi Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Catlin earned the win to take the fifth event of the year, earning his second consecutive win on the circuit with a wire-to-wire victory. The American wound up winning by seven shots on 24-under 260 after opening with 65 to take the Day 1 lead and never lose it.
Wade Ormsby was the second-place finisher this week on 17-under total.
Peter Uihlein and Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished tied for third place, two shots behind Ormsby.
Catlin won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Saudi Open recap notes
Catlin earned 8.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in South Korea.
2024 Saudi Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|John Catlin
|-24
|65
|67
|62
|66
|260
|$180,000
|2
|Wade Ormsby
|-17
|66
|69
|68
|64
|267
|$110,000
|T3
|Peter Uihlein
|-15
|70
|70
|66
|63
|269
|$56,500
|T3
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-15
|68
|67
|67
|67
|269
|$56,500
|5
|David Puig
|-14
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$41,000
|T6
|Jose Toledo
|-12
|70
|69
|67
|66
|272
|$30,900
|T6
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|-12
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$30,900
|T8
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$22,950
|
|T8
|Scott Hend
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|71
|274
|$22,950
|T10
|Poosit Supupramai
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|66
|275
|$16,988
|T10
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-9
|72
|68
|68
|67
|275
|$16,988
|T10
|Dodge Kemmer
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|68
|275
|$16,988
|T10
|Jaco Ahlers
|-9
|74
|67
|65
|69
|275
|$16,988
|T14
|Maverick Antcliff
|-8
|67
|73
|72
|64
|276
|$13,850
|T14
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-8
|76
|65
|69
|66
|276
|$13,850
|T14
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-8
|73
|65
|67
|71
|276
|$13,850
|
|T17
|Denwit Boriboonsub
|-7
|70
|68
|76
|63
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Andy Ogletree
|-7
|72
|70
|69
|66
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-7
|75
|67
|68
|67
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|-7
|66
|70
|73
|68
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-7
|72
|65
|72
|68
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|68
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Siddikur Rahman
|-7
|74
|66
|69
|68
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Charlie Lindh
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$10,673
|
|T17
|Aaron Wilkin
|-7
|73
|64
|70
|70
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Austen Truslow
|-7
|73
|67
|66
|71
|277
|$10,673
|T17
|Li Haotong
|-7
|68
|65
|70
|74
|277
|$10,673
|T28
|Carlos Pigem
|-6
|73
|67
|72
|66
|278
|$8,280
|T28
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-6
|71
|71
|69
|67
|278
|$8,280
|T28
|Jordan Zunic
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|68
|278
|$8,280
|T28
|Harrison Crowe
|-6
|68
|71
|70
|69
|278
|$8,280
|T28
|Steve Lewton
|-6
|70
|64
|73
|71
|278
|$8,280
|
|T33
|Settee Prakongvech
|-5
|70
|70
|69
|70
|279
|$7,400
|T33
|Prom Meesawat
|-5
|68
|67
|73
|71
|279
|$7,400
|T33
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-5
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|Amateur
|T33
|Jared Du Toit
|-5
|73
|67
|67
|72
|279
|$7,400
|T37
|Shiv Kapur
|-4
|72
|69
|72
|67
|280
|$6,800
|T37
|Jack Thompson
|-4
|71
|70
|67
|72
|280
|$6,800
|T37
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-4
|68
|67
|69
|76
|280
|$6,800
|T40
|Mathias Johansson
|-3
|70
|66
|76
|69
|281
|$6,217
|
|T40
|Natipong Srithong
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|$6,217
|T40
|Trevor Simsby
|-3
|72
|70
|69
|70
|281
|$6,217
|T43
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-2
|71
|68
|74
|69
|282
|$5,450
|T43
|Eugenio Chacarra
|-2
|71
|69
|73
|69
|282
|$5,450
|T43
|Henrik Stenson
|-2
|69
|72
|72
|69
|282
|$5,450
|T43
|Michael Maguire
|-2
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$5,450
|T43
|Varun Chopra
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|$5,450
|T43
|Travis Smyth
|-2
|70
|72
|69
|71
|282
|$5,450
|T49
|Ian Snyman
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|68
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-1
|68
|68
|77
|70
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Danthai Boonma
|-1
|67
|74
|72
|70
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Chang Wei-lun
|-1
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Neil Schietekat
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-1
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Miguel Carballo
|-1
|70
|68
|73
|72
|283
|$4,238
|T49
|Robin Williams
|-1
|69
|69
|72
|73
|283
|$4,238
|T57
|Jeunghun Wang
|E
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$3,550
|T57
|Justin Harding
|E
|71
|71
|72
|70
|284
|$3,550
|59
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|1
|72
|68
|73
|72
|285
|$3,400
|T60
|Ayoub Lguirati
|2
|70
|71
|73
|72
|286
|$3,250
|T60
|Justin Quiban
|2
|66
|70
|75
|75
|286
|$3,250
|T62
|Sam Brazel
|3
|70
|72
|73
|72
|287
|$3,050
|T62
|Lee Chieh-po
|3
|70
|70
|73
|74
|287
|$3,050
|64
|Nitithorn Thippong
|4
|73
|69
|72
|74
|288
|$2,900
|65
|Angelo Que
|5
|72
|67
|75
|75
|289
|$2,800
|66
|Othman Raouzi
|8
|72
|70
|74
|76
|292
|$2,700