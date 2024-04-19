Where is Corales Golf Club and the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship located?

Corales Golf Club is home to the Corales Puntacana Championship and its incredible views of the Caribbean, including some of the most beautiful golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Dominican Republic course is a great home to an additional event on the schedule.

Not only is Corales Golf Club an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, played opposite the RBC Heritage after the Masters.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Corales Golf Club is located.

Where is Corales Golf Club located?

Corales Golf Club is located on the Dominican Republic, an island country in the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic is one of two countries on the island once called Hispanola, with the Dominican Republic on the eastern side and Haiti on the western side.

Corales Golf Club sits in Punta Cana, which is on the eastern-most point on the island and is home to a variety of resorts.

Neighboring towns to Punta Cana include Veron and Bavaro.

Which airports are near Corales Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Corales Golf Club is the Punta Cana International Airport, the PUJ airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 15-minute drive from the airport to Corales Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Corales Golf Club?

Corales Golf Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Iberostar Golf Club is another of the resort properties which features golf courses, and La Cana Golf Course is part of the Corales family.