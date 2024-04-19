You've seen the Corales Puntacana Championship at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, and you're entranced by the Tom Fazio design as it meanders along the water in the Caribbean.

Now you'd like to play the course for yourself and check a PGA Tour host course off your list.

If you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, particularly if you're planning to visit the Dominican Republic, then Corales Golf Club should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Corales Golf Club?

How much does it cost to play golf at Corales Golf Club?

In 2024, the rack rate for Corales Golf Club is $495 in the high season, dropping to $395 per player in the warm season of the summer and the hurricane season in the fall. You're typically paying top dollar for a facility that sees a lot of play given the price point. The green fee includes cart and range balls.

You'd be best served trying to play Corales Golf Club as part of a stay-and-play package with several participating resorts. You can choose to stay at either the Westin Puntacana or at the Tortuga Bay Resort, and then you can select the size of room and how many rounds you would like to play at Corales Golf Club.

Corales has an additional course called La Cana Golf Course that is included in the packages to even out the cost, although that golf course is beautiful and well-conditioned in its own right. The packages also come with a daily beverage allowance so you can drink while you play.

Corales Golf Club stay-and-play packages seem like the best way to go if you're looking to experience the PGA Tour host course while on holiday in the D.R.