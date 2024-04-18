Tiger Woods’ Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

Page 1 of 7

Tiger Woods' Florida house -- specifically located in the town of Jupiter -- is a sprawling $54 million mansion with a ton of square footage and plenty of land, including room for a four-hole practice facility, a pool and much more.

Woods moved into the Jupiter Island home in 2010, near the time he was getting divorced from Elin Nordegren, his first wife. The property, which Woods used as collateral for paying his settlement with Nordegren, is on prime real estate stretching from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean. He has plenty of beachfront property, and on the other side is the four-hole backyard practice facility, which his design firm claims as one of his first designs.

Keeping with the outdoor amenities, Tiger Woods' house has a 100-foot swimming and lap pool, a 60-foot diving pool, a basketball-tennis court combo and a spa. On the oceanside portion of the property, a pair of docks can welcome visitors boating in from the seas.

Tiger Woods' house is approximately 9,700 square feet, with two separate sections: a 3,300-square-foot living quarters and a 6,400-square-foot multipurpose building, including a world-class gym, a theater and multimedia room, an elevator and an oxygen therapy room. Woods' mansion also has a wine cellar and a basement game room in the basement. In the living quarters, there are three bedroom suites in addition to his master bedroom. A glass-covered walkway bridges the two portions of the main building.

Separate from the main house are four other buildings, including a boathouse near the docks, a golf studio, a garage and a guesthouse.

Woods purchased the land on which the mansion sits in 2007 for $44.5 million. Jupiter Island, Fla., has a meager population of under 900 people, making it one of Florida's most exclusive neighborhoods.

