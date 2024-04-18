FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout for 2024 and beyond

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse has increased starting with the 2024 season to $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- not a standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $24 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The top 30 players earn some cash from the prize pool, while other players receive money deferred into their retirement pension.

After the top 30 players in the lineup, the remaining 120 players to earn from the bonus pool receive the money in deferred compensation.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $100 million bonus pool, based on the final standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The final standings are determined at different stages. The top 70 players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, meaning players 71-150 are locked into their standing at the conclusion of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship.

The first FedEx Cup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, determines the players ranked 51-70. The BMW Championship, the next playoff event, determines Nos. 31-50. The final standings of the Tour Championship determine the top 30 in order of the finish in the event including starting strokes.

FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout