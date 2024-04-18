FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout for 2024 and beyond
PGA Tour

FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout for 2024 and beyond

April 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse has increased starting with the 2024 season to $100 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- not a standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $24 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The top 30 players earn some cash from the prize pool, while other players receive money deferred into their retirement pension.

After the top 30 players in the lineup, the remaining 120 players to earn from the bonus pool receive the money in deferred compensation.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $100 million bonus pool, based on the final standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The final standings are determined at different stages. The top 70 players qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, meaning players 71-150 are locked into their standing at the conclusion of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship.

The first FedEx Cup playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, determines the players ranked 51-70. The BMW Championship, the next playoff event, determines Nos. 31-50. The final standings of the Tour Championship determine the top 30 in order of the finish in the event including starting strokes.

FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $25,000,000
2 $12,500,000
3 $7,500,000
4 $6,000,000
5 $5,000,000
6 $3,500,000
7 $2,750,000
8 $2,250,000
9 $2,000,000
10 $1,750,000
11 $1,075,000
12 $1,025,000
13 $975,000
14 $925,000
15 $885,000
16 $795,000
17 $775,000
18 $755,000
19 $735,000
20 $715,000
21 $670,000
22 $650,000
23 $630,000
24 $615,000
25 $600,000
26 $590,000
27 $580,000
28 $570,000
29 $560,000
30 $550,000
31 $250,000
32 $236,000
33 $228,000
34 $221,000
35 $214,000
36 $211,000
37 $209,000
38 $208,000
39 $207,000
40 $206,000
41 $205,000
42 $204,000
43 $203,000
44 $202,000
45 $201,000
46 $200,000
47 $199,000
48 $198,000
49 $197,000
50 $196,000
51 $195,000
52 $194,000
53 $193,000
54 $192,000
55 $191,000
56 $190,000
57 $189,000
58 $188,000
59 $187,000
60 $186,000
61-65 $185,000
66-70 $175,000
71-85 $140,000
86-100 $130,000
101-125 $120,000
126-150 $85,000

