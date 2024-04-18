2024 The Chevron Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 The Chevron Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour event played at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The 2024 The Chevron Championship field is 132 players, including Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

The Chevron Championship field is made up of players who get in off the LPGA Tour's priority order for this point in the 2024 LPGA Tour season, as well as former tournament winners, fellow major champions and some top amateurs.

The Chevron Championship is played Thursday through Sunday.

The Chevron Championship format

The Chevron Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes (and one twosome) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon, as well as first- and 10th-tee starts.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 The Chevron Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 600 Race to the CME Globe points and will earn 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The Chevron Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under LPGA Tour rules. The The Chevron Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The Chevron Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.