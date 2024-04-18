2024 RBC Heritage format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 RBC Heritage format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The 2024 RBC Heritage field is 69 players.

The RBC Heritage field is made up of a variety of players, but the Signature event field is limited to top players from the FedEx Cup standings from last season, this season and better players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

RBC Heritage format

The RBC Heritage format is a 72-hole event. The 69 pros are split into twosomes for each of the first two days -- except for Alejandro Tosti, who will play as a solo.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in twosomes each day. The same twosomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with each twosome playing one round in the morning wave and one in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties, per PGA Tour cut rules. All players who make the field are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 RBC Heritage winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 700 FedEx Cup points and $3.6 million from the 2024 RBC Heritage purse.

RBC Heritage playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The RBC Heritage playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17 and then 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.