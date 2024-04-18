2024 Corales Puntacana Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field is 132 players.

The Corales Puntacana Championship field is made up of a variety of players, but the opposite-field event is based on a set of criteria from FedEx Cup standing to sponsor exemptions.

Corales Puntacana Championship format

The Corales Puntacana Championship format is a 72-hole event. The 132 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with each twosome playing one round in each time wave and once off the first and 10th tees.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties, per PGA Tour cut rules. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 300 FedEx Cup points and $720,000 from the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship purse.

Corales Puntacana Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Corales Puntacana Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, then 9 and 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.