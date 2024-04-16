The 2024 The Chevron Championship purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,185,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Chevron Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the ninth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. The purse was originally set for $5.2 million, but a new agreement with title sponsor Chevron led to this massive purse increase for this year's event.

With 132 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour, including in the major championships they run.

The event is played this year at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 600 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 The Chevron Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,185,000 2 $745,173 3 $540,568 4 $418,172 5 $336,581 6 $275,385 7 $230,508 8 $201,951 9 $181,551 10 $165,232 11 $152,989 12 $142,787 13 $133,812 14 $125,655 15 $118,310 16 $111,783 17 $106,077 18 $101,179 19 $97,098 20 $93,834 21 $90,575 22 $87,306 23 $84,047 24 $80,779 25 $77,926 26 $75,073 27 $72,211 28 $69,353 29 $66,500 30 $64,053 31 $61,602 32 $59,155 33 $56,708 34 $54,257 35 $52,221 36 $50,181 37 $48,145 38 $46,100 39 $44,059 40 $42,430 41 $40,800 42 $39,170 43 $37,532 44 $35,902 45 $34,679 46 $33,451 47 $32,227 48 $31,004 49 $29,781 50 $28,557 51 $27,745 52 $26,928 53 $26,106 54 $25,298 55 $24,476 56 $23,659 57 $22,847 58 $22,030 59 $21,217 60 $20,400 61 $19,994 62 $19,578 63 $19,177 64 $18,770 65 $18,355

2024 The Chevron Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

