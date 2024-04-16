2024 The Chevron Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 The Chevron Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

April 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 The Chevron Championship purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,185,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Chevron Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the ninth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. The purse was originally set for $5.2 million, but a new agreement with title sponsor Chevron led to this massive purse increase for this year's event.

With 132 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour, including in the major championships they run.

The event is played this year at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 600 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,185,000
2 $745,173
3 $540,568
4 $418,172
5 $336,581
6 $275,385
7 $230,508
8 $201,951
9 $181,551
10 $165,232
11 $152,989
12 $142,787
13 $133,812
14 $125,655
15 $118,310
16 $111,783
17 $106,077
18 $101,179
19 $97,098
20 $93,834
21 $90,575
22 $87,306
23 $84,047
24 $80,779
25 $77,926
26 $75,073
27 $72,211
28 $69,353
29 $66,500
30 $64,053
31 $61,602
32 $59,155
33 $56,708
34 $54,257
35 $52,221
36 $50,181
37 $48,145
38 $46,100
39 $44,059
40 $42,430
41 $40,800
42 $39,170
43 $37,532
44 $35,902
45 $34,679
46 $33,451
47 $32,227
48 $31,004
49 $29,781
50 $28,557
51 $27,745
52 $26,928
53 $26,106
54 $25,298
55 $24,476
56 $23,659
57 $22,847
58 $22,030
59 $21,217
60 $20,400
61 $19,994
62 $19,578
63 $19,177
64 $18,770
65 $18,355

2024 The Chevron Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 The Chevron Championship purse?

The 2024 The Chevron Championship purse is $7.9 million.

How much is the 2024 The Chevron Championship winner's share?

The 2024 The Chevron Championship winner's share is $1,185,000.

What is the 2024 The Chevron Championship field size?

The 2024 The Chevron Championship field features 132 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 The Chevron Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 The Chevron Championship.

