The 2024 The Chevron Championship purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,185,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The 2024 The Chevron Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.
This is the ninth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. The purse was originally set for $5.2 million, but a new agreement with title sponsor Chevron led to this massive purse increase for this year's event.
With 132 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour, including in the major championships they run.
The event is played this year at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this tournament wins 600 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.
2024 The Chevron Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$1,185,000
|2
|$745,173
|3
|$540,568
|4
|$418,172
|5
|$336,581
|6
|$275,385
|7
|$230,508
|8
|$201,951
|
|9
|$181,551
|10
|$165,232
|11
|$152,989
|12
|$142,787
|13
|$133,812
|14
|$125,655
|15
|$118,310
|16
|$111,783
|
|17
|$106,077
|18
|$101,179
|19
|$97,098
|20
|$93,834
|21
|$90,575
|22
|$87,306
|23
|$84,047
|24
|$80,779
|
|25
|$77,926
|26
|$75,073
|27
|$72,211
|28
|$69,353
|29
|$66,500
|30
|$64,053
|31
|$61,602
|32
|$59,155
|
|33
|$56,708
|34
|$54,257
|35
|$52,221
|36
|$50,181
|37
|$48,145
|38
|$46,100
|39
|$44,059
|40
|$42,430
|
|41
|$40,800
|42
|$39,170
|43
|$37,532
|44
|$35,902
|45
|$34,679
|46
|$33,451
|47
|$32,227
|48
|$31,004
|49
|$29,781
|50
|$28,557
|51
|$27,745
|52
|$26,928
|53
|$26,106
|54
|$25,298
|55
|$24,476
|56
|$23,659
|57
|$22,847
|58
|$22,030
|59
|$21,217
|60
|$20,400
|61
|$19,994
|62
|$19,578
|63
|$19,177
|64
|$18,770
|65
|$18,355