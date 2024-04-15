The Chevron Championship history, results and past winners

The Chevron Championship is the LPGA Tour's first major championship on the schedule, with the event having been (until 2023) played at the same venue: Mission Hills Country Club in California. In 2023, the event moved to a later date in April and a new venue: The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The event, which was first played in 1972 and became recognized as an LPGA major in 1983, is associated with actress Dinah Shore. The tournament was named after her in some way until 1999, when the tournament became the Nabisco Championship.

Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with three: Amy Alcott, Betsy King and Annika Sorenstam.

The event has crowned respected champions for decades, and those winners have taken the leap into Poppie's Pond, a tradition that was started by Amy Alcott in 1988.

The Chevron Championship format

The Chevron Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field, which is typically around 105, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Chevron Championship host courses

1972–2022: Mission Hills Country Club

2023-present: The Club at Carlton Woods

The Chevron Championship past sponsors

The Chevron Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1972–1980: Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle

1981: Colgate-Dinah Shore

1982: Nabisco Dinah Shore Invitational

1983–1999: Nabisco Dinah Shore

2000–2001: Nabisco Championship

2002–2014: Kraft Nabisco Championship

2015–2021: ANA Inspiration

2022-present: The Chevron Championship

The Chevron Championship history & results