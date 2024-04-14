Who is Ludvig Aberg? Bio and pronunciation of his last name for the 2024 Masters contender

Ludvig Aberg -- or, more accurately, Åberg -- is quickly making a name for himself in global golf. Owner of one of the most powerful swings in the game, Aberg has moved up into the world top 10 ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

However, for Aberg, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Aberg was born in Eslov, Sweden. He went to Texas Tech University for school and college golf.

Aberg has a fascinating backstory, becoming the first player in history to earn PGA Tour status right out of college through the PGA Tour University program. Aberg was a dominating player in college at Texas Tech and finished his collegiate career at the top of the PGA Tour U ranking, thus immediately earning status on the PGA Tour. He ultimately used that status to parlay his way into an opportunity to play and win on the DP World Tour, securing his Ryder Cup team spot with a win in the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. He then went on to win his first PGA Tour event at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Aberg is hitting his prime

David Aberg has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2023. He joined the PGA Tour in 2023, along with the DP World Tour.

Aberg has won on the PGA Tour, taking the 2023 RSM Classic, and on the DP World Tour, winning the 2023 Omega European Masters.

Entering this week, Aberg was ranked 8th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 9th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and as a PGA Tour winner.

In his personal life, Aberg is single.

How to pronounce his name

Of course, American golf fans will draw their eyes to his last name. Since Åberg is from Sweden, American fans are curious how to say his last name correctly.

The pronunciation can throw off even English speakers pretty easily. The A with an overring (or circle) on top of it does not carry over very well to English, particularly when it comes to typing. That has thrown off most people's pronunciation of Åberg's last name. However, the pronunciation of his last name isn't that difficult. Phonetically speaking, here's how to pronounce Ludvig Aberg: Lood-vig O-berg. The first name is actually pretty much pronounced how it sounds, but you have to know the A with an overring is pronounced with more bass, closer to an O sound.

What a win at the Masters means

