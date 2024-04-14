When is the last time Collin Morikawa won a PGA Tour tournament or a major championship?

Collin Morikawa has six PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to win at least a dozen times, particularly because of the PGA Tour events he won against superior fields.

In 2024, Morikawa is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Collin Morikawa won a PGA Tour event is the 2022 Zozo Championship. Morikawa has made millions of dollars on the PGA Tour, but he has struggled since that fall 2022 win to have a legitimate chance at winning for a seventh time on the PGA Tour. He did lose to Rickie Fowler in a playoff for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Morikawa has already won two major championships, taking the 2020 PGA Championship in August at Harding Park and the 2021 British Open Championship at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa has full PGA Tour status as a winner on the PGA Tour in the last two seasons, and he has even higher status as a major winner in the last five years.

However, a win for Morikawa could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and give him great momentum heading into the other major championships in 2024. He's been a top-15 magnet in his short career in the majors, and he's looking to get back to the level of ballstriking that allowed him to be one of the five best golfers in the world.