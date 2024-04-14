When is the last time Bryson DeChambeau won a golf tournament or a major championship?

Bryson DeChambeau has eight PGA Tour wins and two LIV Golf wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to win at least a dozen times on the PGA Tour, particularly because of the PGA Tour events he won against superior fields.

In 2024, DeChambeau is at a crossroads in his career as he is a top player on LIV Golf and no longer on the PGA Tour.

The last time Bryson DeChambeau won a PGA Tour event was the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitatinal. DeChambeau has made millions of dollars on the PGA Tour, but he moved to the LIV Golf League, where he won twice in 2023: at the LIV Golf Greenbrier with a final-round 58 and in the LIV Golf Chicago event.

DeChambeau has already won a major championship, taking the 2020 US Open, played in September at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

DeChambeau has full LIV Golf League status as a signee of the league. He does not have the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour.

However, a win for DeChambeau could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and give him great momentum heading into the other major championships in 2024. He's been a top-15 magnet in his short career in the majors, and he's looking to get back to the level of ballstriking that allowed him to be one of the five best golfers in the world.