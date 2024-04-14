Tiger Woods brought his son, Charlie, onto the Masters practice facility as his ‘swing coach’

Tiger Woods had an early tee time on Sunday for the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. Woods shot 10-over 82 in the third round on Saturday, sending him into free fall down the leaderboard and into a twosome with low amateur-in-waiting Neal Shipley.

On Saturday night, Woods prepared he would prepare in earnest for the final round, despite sitting 18 shots off the lead.

"My team will get me ready," Woods said. He added, "It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we'll be ready."

And then on Sunday morning, Woods showed up at the Masters tournament practice area with a special guest: his son, Charlie. Charlie Woods was technically his father's swing coach on Sunday morning, so he could have access to the tournament practice facility, which is designed specifically for the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Women's Amateur, the Drive Chip and Putt national finals and limited club events. Not just anyone can show up on that practice range.

As it turns out, Charlie Woods took the job somewhat seriously, with photographers and videographers capturing images of Charlie giving Tiger some thoughts on positions and feelings in the golf swing. At one point, Charlie even helped his father simulate a feeling in the golf swing by holding an iron shaft at waist height.

Charlie Woods is an accomplished golfer in his own right, and he gave pre-qualifying a try on the PGA Tour this year. Charlie was born in Febuary 2009, so he's now 15 years old and in high school.

Tiger Woods hopes to score better in the final round, though Woods admitted after his Saturday third round that he has made too many mistakes on a course he knows better than any competitor in the field.

"The fact (is) that I was not hitting it very good or putting well," Woods said. "I didn't have a very good warmup session, and I kept it going all day today. Just hit the ball in all the places that I know I shouldn't hit it.

"And I missed a lot of putts. Easy, makable putts. I missed a lot of them."