Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Scottie Scheffler is seeking another Masters title this week at Augusta National, as he has the lead at the 2024 Masters. For the 2022 Masters winner and world No. 1, Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler winning eight times on the PGA Tour in his career, including the 2022 Masters. Meredith is pregnant with the couple's first child and is close to the end stages of her pregnancy as Scheffler looks for a third win this season.

See pictures of Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder.