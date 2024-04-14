Max Homa’s wife Lacey Croom: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Max Homa is a six-time PGA Tour winner, with the California-born player picking up his second win of the season at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. As Max Homa walked off the 18th green, knowing he had won the tournament, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his wife, Lacey Croom.

Now Homa has an opportunity to win his first major championship, sitting in the penultimate group on Sunday in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Lacey Croom and Max Homa got married in 2019, and they just recently welcomed their son, Cam, into the world in 2022. They live in Arizona together and have a dog, Scotty.

