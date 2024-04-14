2024 Masters Sunday final round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2024 Masters Sunday pin sheet has been released for the final round, when we'll finally determine a new Masters champion. The Sunday hole locations at Augusta National Golf Club are incredibly familiar to annual watchers of the tournament, but they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2024 Masters Sunday final round pin placements

Some things to note:

The pin on the 2nd makes eagle possible with a shot into the middle of the green with a cut.

The hole location on the 8th is on the back left portion of the green, requiring great shots to get back there in two or three.

The 12th hole location is in the back right portion of the green, forcing players to decide if they want to hit the proper shot to the middle of the green or take on Rae's Creek.

The hole location on the 16th is the feeder pin that we all know and love, and hopefully leaves room for some aces for Verne Lundquist.

The hole location on No. 18 is the traditional Sunday hole location, similar to also what we saw in the Augusta National Women's Amateur last week

2024 Masters Sunday final round weather forecast

The Sunday weather forecast at the Masters is the best of the week, with the high temperature expected to reach the high 80s with sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be much calmer than Friday afternoon, coming out of the SW at 5-10 mph. No matter what tee time a player has on Sunday, they should enjoy tremendous conditions.