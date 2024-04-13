The Road to French Lick (Ep. 1): Club Car Championship
The Road to French Lick (Ep. 1): Club Car Championship

April 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
On the premiere episode of our 10-event series, hosts Ryan Ballengee and Brendan Sweeney start you down the Road to French Lick for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season. Starting with the Club Car Championship, they'll recap the US-based events of the season, including player interviews, footage, analysis and more from Korn Ferry Tour events on the road to the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.

Ryan Ballengee

