Nicolai Hojgaard: The pronunciation of his last name and his bio

Nicolai Hojgaard is quickly making a name for himself in global golf. Owner of one of the most powerful swings in the game, Hojgaard has moved up into the world top 40 ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Of course, American golf fans will draw their eyes to his last name. Since Hojgaard is from Denmark, American fans are curious how to say his last name correctly.

The pronunciation can throw off even English speakers pretty easily. The Ø with the line through it does not carry over very well to English, particularly when it comes to typing. That has thrown off most people's pronunciation of Hojgaard's last name. However, the pronunciation of his last name isn't that difficult. Phonetically speaking, here's how to pronounce Nicolai Hojgaard: Nee-ko-lai Hoy-guard. The first name is actually pretty much pronounced how it sounds, but you have to know the o with the line through it is pronounced with the j after it as though it's "oy" like in "ahoy."

Hojgaard has a fascinating backstory, having turned pro in 2019 right after primary school. He didn't play collegiate golf in the United States, and instead he made a life in professional golf by finding his way to the DP World Tour. He won in three consecutive DP World Tour seasons, taking the 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open, then the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship and the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He also was on the 2023 Ryder Cup team that won in Italy at Marco Simone.

Nicolai has a twin brother, Rasmus, who is also making a name for himself in the professional ranks.

Now, Hojgaard is an increasingly familiar name for golf fans as he has transitioned to the PGA Tour in 2024 has quickly built a profile as a strong, capable player.

Get used to the name, this kid is going to be great for years to come, as he's going to become a staple at majors.