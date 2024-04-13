Masters records: Biggest 18-, 36-, 54-hole comebacks to win

In the history of the Masters, there have been some pretty big comebacks by winners who start slowly or make a vigorous charge on Sunday to claim the green jacket.

However, after the first round, second round and third round of the Masters, there has never been a comeback bigger than 8 shots.

Following the first round of the Masters, the greatest deficit a winner overcame was 7 shots, and that record belongs to Nick Faldo in 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2005.

In 1990, Faldo opened with 1-under 71 to trail Mike Donald, who shot 64. He shot a second-round 72 to trail by five. His Saturday 66 left him three out of the lead. A closing 69 put him in a playoff at 10-under total with Ray Floyd, which he won to successfully defend his Masters title.

In 2005, Woods opened with 3-over 74, the only time in his four Masters wins he didn't shoot a first-round 70. Woods then shot 66-65, including finishing his third round on Sunday morning after a Saturday weather delay, to take the lead by three shots for the final round. He, too, went to a playoff, beating first-round leader Chris DiMarco with a birdie on the first playoff hole for his fourth Masters win.

After the second round of the Masters, the biggest deficit erased by a winner is 8 shots by Jack Burke Jr. in 1956.

Consequently, the biggest 54-hole deficit overcome and biggest final-round comeback in Masters history also belongs to Jack Burke Jr. Burke trailed amateur Ken Venturi by eight shots after three rounds, not making up any ground in the third round, as both players shot 3-over 75.

In the final round, Burke trailed Venturi by as many as nine shots before Venturi began to tumble. Venturi closed with a disappointing 80, while Burke shot 1-under 71 in extremely difficult conditions to complete the biggest final-round comeback in the history of the Masters.