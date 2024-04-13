2024 Masters Saturday third round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2024 Masters Saturday pin sheet has been released for the third round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Saturday hole locations at Augusta National Golf Club aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2024 Masters Saturday third round pin placements

Some things to note:

The pin on the 2nd makes eagle nearly impossible, and it even makes birdie a difficult two-putt for any bold player that finds the green in two.

The hole location on the 10th will be especially challenging, as aggressive players could face a double bogey if they miss the green badly left.

The 12th hole location is in the front left portion of the green, forcing players to decide if they want to hit the proper shot to the middle of the green or take on Rae's Creek.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to find the proper shelf on the green or otherwise risk a difficult, uphill two-putt.

The hole location on No. 18 is going to invite a player to be aggressive with a cut, but they may find a difficult bunker shot if they fail to execute.

2024 Masters Saturday third round weather forecast

The Saturday weather forecast at the Masters is the best of the week so far, with the high temperature expected to reach the high 70s with sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be much calmer than Friday afternoon, coming out of the WNW at 10-15 mph. No matter what tee time a player has on Saturday, they should enjoy tremendous conditions.