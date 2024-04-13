2024 Masters purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 Masters purse is $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Masters prize money distribution chart.

The Masters purse was formally announced on Saturday, after the 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 players and ties through two rounds.

The 2024 Masters field is headed by defending champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

The event is in Augusta, Ga., with Augusta National Golf Club proving an incredible host to the game's biggest championship.

The Masters is one of the smallest fields on the PGA Tour to have a 36-hole cut. It has the smallest cut among the majors in terms of field size and total players to make the cut. The top 50 and ties make the Masters 36-hole cut, meaning players who make the cut make a little more money as a share of the purse compared to normal PGA Tour events. Every player after 50th place earns prize money starting at approximately $28,290 for 51st place and going down to complete the weekend field.

Those who miss the cut still get $10,000. Amateurs are not paid.

How the Masters purse compares to other majors

The total purse was increased $3,000,000 from 2022 to 2023, making it tops among the majors.

The purse is behind The Players Championship purse, which was been increased to $25 million for 2024 and the event's move to March.

All prize money is subject to the state of Georgia's taxes, which peak at 6 percent for the top-earning rate of 6 percent if you make more than $10,000 in taxable income per year.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

2024 Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout