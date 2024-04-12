These are the 13 players who can win the 2024 Masters after Round 1 (if history is our guide)

The first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament wrapped on Friday morning, with play completed as the second round was simultaneously starting at Augusta National Golf Club.

With the final group completing the first round of play around 10:30 a.m. Eastern, we now know the 13 players who can win the green jacket this year.

Historically speaking, in the last 19 Masters played, the winner of the tournament has been in the top 11 players after the first 18 holes. Of course, things can change and players can buck long-term trends, but if that 100-percent accurate, multi-decade trend holds, then there are only 14 players who can win the tournament.

There are 13 players who are tied for eighth place or better after their opening round at Augsuta National, all shooting 2-under 70 or better.

If there is any year in which this trend will prove unreliable in determining the winner, however, it's this year. The Friday weather forecast at the Masters Tournament calls for heavy, consistent winds that will increas in velocity throughout the afternoon. Ultimately, winds will reach 20-30 mph consistently from out of the west, and wind gusts will reach in the area of 40 mph.

The playing conditions will be extremely difficult for the players, between the course drying out in full and the wind that will require players to adjust distances by as many as three or four clubs. With Friday hole locations that are more difficult than the first round, players will face a supreme challenge to score well on Friday.

The entire field should complete the second round on Friday, and we'll have a better picture then of the toll the weather has taken on these 13 players -- and who is still left standing with a good chance to win a green jacket.