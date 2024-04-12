Masters leader Bryson DeChambeau has his Dallas house on the market: Pictures and more

Masters leader Bryson DeChambeau is focused on winning a second major championship after taking the first-round lead at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

No matter how the week ends for DeChambeau -- green jacket or not -- he will still have plenty to think about with his Dallas-area mansion on the real estate market.

The 2020 US Open champion has put his five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home on the market for $3.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The home has 5,300 square feet of living space and sits on a relatively small half-acre lot in the Melshire Estates upscale neighborhood in Dallas. The pricing puts the home at $599 per square foot, and the home was listed at the beginning of April.

DeChambeau has taken fans inside his home many times, including with a "Cribs"-style tour, as well as using his great room for a proving ground when he bulked up and started chasing massive swing and ball speeds never seen in professional golf.

The home features an open floor plan that leads into a great room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Glass doors open to the patio and yard, which features an in-ground pool, a hot tub and a tremendous bar area. DeChambeau has been seen chasing distance off a mat into a net in this yard.

The kitchen is updated and features modern appliances and a large island. There's a three-car garage, as well, in which Bryson had previously put a significant home gym for his bulking-up journey and regular workouts to prepare for his golf schedule.

The owner's bedroom is on the first floor, along with and a guest bedroom. The owner's en suite bathroom has a sizable glass shower and a slipper tub.

The new owner will get some DeChambeau memorabilia in a way, as the home conveys with a pool table and a golf simulator.