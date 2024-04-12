2024 Masters Friday second round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2024 Masters Friday pin sheet has been released for the second round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Friday hole locations at Augusta National Golf Club aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2024 Masters Friday second round pin placements

Some things to note:

The pin on the 3rd opens up a lot of potential trouble for players who are too aggressive with their approach shots, particularly if they are too cute with the second shot.

The hole location on the ninth will be especially challenging for putting, as finding the proper middle tier with the approach shot will be critical to success.

The 12th hole location is in the back right portion of the green, forcing players to decide if they want to hit the proper shot to the middle of the green or take on Rae's Creek.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on all of Rae's Creek to make an eagle, but a player could feed the ball to the hole location with a significant cut.

The hole location on No. 18 is going to invite a player to be aggressive with a cut, but they may find a difficult bunker shot if they fail to execute.

2024 Masters Friday second round weather forecast

The Friday weather forecast at the Masters is the better than Thursday, with no rain in the forecast at all. It's expected to be sunny throughout the day with temperatures in the low 70s. Wind will play a significant factor throughout the afternoon, with potential gusts to 40 mph and consistent winds in the 20-30 mph range out of the west.