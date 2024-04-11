What is the logo on Bryson DeChambeau’s shirt at the 2024 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau has returned to the Masters, and he's back in contention as the first-round leader at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2020 US Open champion looks dramatically different compared to his balkier years. He lost a ton of weight in 2023, after, he says, cutting calories and losing 18 pounds in 24 days. He also is wearing a different set of logos. He is no longer affiliated with almost all the brands that supported him previously.

Now DeChambeau is left with wearing two logos that hold personal meaning for him, including a new logo on his hat, as well as the logo he wears on his shirt.

The logo on Bryson DeChambeau's hat at the 2023 PGA Championship is for his LIV Golf team, the Crushers. DeChambeau is a partial owner of the team (and perhaps even the LIV Golf concept), and the skull and crossed tees logo represents the four-person team he heads up on that tour.

That logo is different than the personal brand logo that DeChambeau has started using in recent years. His old personal logo was a silhouette of his head while wearing the driving cap he wore at the start of his career. Since choosing to wear baseball caps instead, though, DeChambeau has altered his logo to simply his initials.

DeChambeau has shown signs of returning to brilliance on LIV Golf after overcoming a hand injury but also making more changes to his body so that he can still be fast but also a more comfortable weight. He shot 58 at the LIV Golf League event in 2023 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

So far, it appears to be working at Augusta National.