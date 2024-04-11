What is the logo on Bryson DeChambeau’s hat at the 2024 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau is in the lead early at Augusta National in the 2024 Masters, and he appears to be playing a brand of golf that won him his first major at Winged Foot.

The 2020 US Open champion looks dramatically different compared to his last appearance. He has lost a ton of weight, and he is sporting different apparels and logo compared to when he was playing on the PGA Tour.

Now DeChambeau is wearing a baseball cap instead of his driving cap, and he's got a new logo on that hat.

The logo on Bryson DeChambeau's hat at the 2024 Masters is for his is for his LIV Golf team, the Crushers. DeChambeau is a partial owner of the team (and perhaps even the LIV Golf concept), and the skull and crossed tees logo represents the four-person team he heads up on that tour. The logo is on DeChambeau's shirt as well.

The Crushers were the team championship winners on the LIV Golf League in 2023, and DeChambeau is required by his LIV Golf contract to wear his team logo and apparel on the course -- including in the major championships he has access to through 2025 with his win in the 2020 US Open.

At times, DeChambeau also wears his new personal logo, which is a significant change from the personal brand logo that DeChambeau had developed and used closer to the start of his career. That was a silhouette logo because he was instantly recognizable as the rare pro golfer who wore a driving cap like Ben Hogan did.

Since choosing to wear baseball caps instead, though, DeChambeau has altered his logo to simply his initials.

Bryson has changed a lot about his look since going to LIV Golf, but if nothing else, DeChambeau is always looking for ways to optimize himself and reinvent himself as needed.