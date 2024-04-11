Masters Tournament winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals
Masters Tournament winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

April 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters Credit: Getty Images
The old mantra is that the Masters Tournament winning score is whatever the course demands that week, with the Augusta National Golf Club not looking for any particular winning score in their tradition unlike any other.

However, the Masters Tournament winning score has been at a common figure. The most common Masters Tournament winning score has been 8 under par, which has happened 13 times since the tournament began in 1934. The next most common score is 9-under 279, which has happened 11 times.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has been recorded 32 times. The record 72-hole Masters Tournament total when played in April is 18-under 270, first shot by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. The overall tournament record is 20-under 268, shot by Dustin Johnson in the unprecedented November 2020 Masters.

Of course, being the only men's major contested on the same course each year, the Masters home course, Augusta National Golf Club has always been a par-72 course.

Masters Tournament winning scores against par

Click header to sort

YEAR WINNER TOTAL TO PAR
2020 Dustin Johnson (November) 268 -20
1997 Tiger Woods 270 -18
2015 Jordan Spieth 270 -18
1965 Jack Nicklaus 271 -17
1976 Raymond Floyd 271 -17
2001 Tiger Woods 272 -16
2010 Phil Mickelson 272 -16
2018 Patrick Reed 273 -15
1953 Ben Hogan 274 -14
1995 Ben Crenshaw 274 -14
2011 Charl Schwartzel 274 -14
1980 Seve Ballesteros 275 -13
1992 Fred Couples 275 -13
2019 Tiger Woods 275 -13
1964 Arnold Palmer 276 -12
1975 Jack Nicklaus 276 -12
1977 Tom Watson 276 -12
1996 Nick Faldo 276 -12
2002 Tiger Woods 276 -12
2005 Tiger Woods 276 -12
2009 Ángel Cabrera 276 -12
2023 Jon Rahm 276 -12
1968 Bob Goalby 277 -11
1978 Gary Player 277 -11
1984 Ben Crenshaw 277 -11
1991 Ian Woosnam 277 -11
1993 Bernhard Langer 277 -11
2022 Scottie Scheffler 278 -10
2021 Hideki Matsuyama 278 -10
1974 Gary Player 278 -10
1990 Nick Faldo 278 -10
2000 Vijay Singh 278 -10
2012 Bubba Watson 278 -10
1939 Ralph Guldahl 279 -9
1948 Claude Harmon 279 -9
1955 Cary Middlecoff 279 -9
1970 Billy Casper 279 -9
1971 Charles Coody 279 -9
1986 Jack Nicklaus 279 -9
1994 José María Olazábal 279 -9
1998 Mark O'Meara 279 -9
2004 Phil Mickelson 279 -9
2013 Adam Scott 279 -9
2017 Sergio García 279 -9
1940 Jimmy Demaret 280 -8
1941 Craig Wood 280 -8
1942 Byron Nelson 280 -8
1951 Ben Hogan 280 -8
1961 Gary Player 280 -8
1962 Arnold Palmer 280 -8
1967 Gay Brewer 280 -8
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 280 -8
1981 Tom Watson 280 -8
1983 Seve Ballesteros 280 -8
1999 José María Olazábal 280 -8
2008 Trevor Immelman 280 -8
2014 Bubba Watson 280 -8
1947 Jimmy Demaret 281 -7
1969 George Archer 281 -7
1988 Sandy Lyle 281 -7
2003 Mike Weir 281 -7
2006 Phil Mickelson 281 -7
1935 Gene Sarazen 282 -6
1946 Herman Keiser 282 -6
1949 Sam Snead 282 -6
1960 Arnold Palmer 282 -6
1985 Bernhard Langer 282 -6
1937 Byron Nelson 283 -5
1950 Jimmy Demaret 283 -5
1957 Doug Ford 283 -5
1973 Tommy Aaron 283 -5
1989 Nick Faldo 283 -5
2016 Danny Willett 283 -5
1934 Horton Smith 284 -4
1958 Arnold Palmer 284 -4
1959 Art Wall, Jr. 284 -4
1982 Craig Stadler 284 -4
1936 Horton Smith 285 -3
1938 Henry Picard 285 -3
1987 Larry Mize 285 -3
1952 Sam Snead 286 -2
1963 Jack Nicklaus 286 -2
1972 Jack Nicklaus 286 -2
1966 Jack Nicklaus 288 E
1954 Sam Snead 289 1
1956 Jack Burke, Jr. 289 1
2007 Zach Johnson 289 1

